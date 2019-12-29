Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,804 shares of company stock worth $748,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 168.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.