Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) to report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. 806,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,790. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $163.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

