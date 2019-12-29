Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $40.14 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Algorand has a total market cap of $116.79 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,026,355,630 coins and its circulating supply is 495,083,787 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

