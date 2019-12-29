Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.08.

ALGT stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

