ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 464,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ALE opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $481,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ALLETE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

