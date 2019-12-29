Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other Alliance Data Systems news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,103,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,211,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,593,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 843,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.