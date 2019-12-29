AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $176,134.00 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.