AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0167 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $152,966.00 and approximately $1,706.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

