ALLUVA (ALV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ALLUVA has a market cap of $66,020.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

