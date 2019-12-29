ALLUVA (ALV) Price Up 0.8% This Week

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $68,464.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.