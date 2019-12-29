Almeela Achieves Market Capitalization of $338,862.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $338,862.00 and approximately $993.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Almeela has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000791 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.