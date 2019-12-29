Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $14,437.00 and approximately $23,020.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.