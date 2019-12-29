American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 4,440 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $479,919.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,427.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,204,440 shares of company stock valued at $37,001,920 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $111.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

