American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 570,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,946. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

