American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AWK stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

