Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.