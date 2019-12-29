AMO Coin Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $531,238.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,374,272,379 tokens. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

