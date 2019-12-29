AmonD (AMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,142.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. AmonD has a total market cap of $849,025.00 and approximately $72,142.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,325,599 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

