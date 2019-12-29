AmonD Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. AmonD has a total market cap of $838,686.00 and $116,781.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD's launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,325,599 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

