Amoveo Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $43.74 or 0.00588908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.06 or 0.05954984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022884 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

