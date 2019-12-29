Amoveo (VEO) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $35.76 or 0.00480335 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.