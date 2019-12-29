Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,054 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $109.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.