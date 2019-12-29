Ampleforth Hits One Day Volume of $735,075.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $735,075.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013698 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.