Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 713,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

