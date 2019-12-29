Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post $115.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.54 million and the highest is $116.06 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $116.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $453.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.99 million to $454.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.02 million, with estimates ranging from $459.94 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSET opened at $16.84 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

