Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $157,099.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,395 shares of company stock worth $868,410. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,057. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.