Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 94,111 shares of company stock valued at $196,307. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SAVA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 11,782,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

