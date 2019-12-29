Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.65. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 3,543,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,080. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,086 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

