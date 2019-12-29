Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $157.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.60 million and the lowest is $156.90 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

TACO stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $283.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 35,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

