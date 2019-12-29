Analysts Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Shares of EPM stock remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. 201,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,852. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

