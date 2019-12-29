Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $3.05. First Solar posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 451%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $56.41 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,846. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in First Solar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,743 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

