Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $135.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $533.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $537.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $618.79 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $629.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GreenSky by 145.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $11,676,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GreenSky by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GreenSky by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

