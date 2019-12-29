Analysts Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Kimberly Clark reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

