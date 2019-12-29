Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $17.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.54 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $76.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian E. Farley bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at $628,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Farley bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at $583,307.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in Neuronetics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

