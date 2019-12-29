Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $16,188,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $168.66 and a 1 year high of $245.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.