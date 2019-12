Analysts Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.33 Million

Analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $709.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.00 million and the highest is $711.14 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $671.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $243.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.70.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares in the company, valued at $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

