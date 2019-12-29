Analysts Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.33 Million

Analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $709.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.00 million and the highest is $711.14 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $671.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $243.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.70.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares in the company, valued at $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

