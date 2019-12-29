Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

SYNH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 344,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 48.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 83.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

