Analysts Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTVT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 540,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -3.57. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,479,452 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

