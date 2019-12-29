Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.78. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $9,271,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,096. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $95.61 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

