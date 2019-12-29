Analysts Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $98.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the highest is $99.20 million. Zscaler posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $409.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $411.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $527.43 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $546.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,854 shares of company stock worth $771,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -396.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.