Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $0.89 EPS

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Camden National has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Camden National by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Camden National by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camden National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 37.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.