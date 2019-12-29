Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 2,582,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is 112.90%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.