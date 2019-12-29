Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:EFX remained flat at $$140.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Equifax by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

