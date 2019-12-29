Analysts Expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Gain Capital reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gain Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

