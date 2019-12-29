Analysts Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $53,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 540,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after buying an additional 229,268 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 428,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 156,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 189,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.31. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

