Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

PACB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.