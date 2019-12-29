Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to Post $1.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,331,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,454,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 155,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.