Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to Post $1.88 EPS

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,331,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,454,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 155,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply