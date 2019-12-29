Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report sales of $97.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $101.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $376.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $382.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $521.75 million, with estimates ranging from $409.73 million to $716.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.90.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

