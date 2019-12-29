Analysts Expect StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StealthGas’ earnings. StealthGas reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that StealthGas will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow StealthGas.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

GASS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in StealthGas by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.