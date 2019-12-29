Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 534,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

